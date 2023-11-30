Show property on map Show properties list
Restaurants for sale in Burgas, Bulgaria

сommercial property
116
hotels
9
investment properties
4
shops
4
5 properties total found
Restaurant with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Burgas, Bulgaria
Restaurant with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Burgas, Bulgaria
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
Fully Equipped restaurant with garden For Sale in Burgas Successful Fully equipped restau…
€165,000
Restaurant in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Restaurant
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 187 m²
€190,000
Restaurant in Burgas, Bulgaria
Restaurant
Burgas, Bulgaria
€220,000
Restaurant in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Restaurant
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Area 358 m²
€220,000
Restaurant in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Restaurant
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Area 590 m²
€390,000
