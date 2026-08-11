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Hotels for sale in Burgas, Bulgaria

;
Nesebar
96
Sveti Vlas
109
Aheloy
13
Pomorie
10
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296 properties total found
Hotel 140 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 140 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Description of object: The Villa Eva is a cozy residential complex located in the spa town o…
$346,272
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 130 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 130 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Description of object: Sveti Vlas is a beautiful holiday resort in eastern Bulgaria, 10 km f…
$225,389
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Hotel in Ravda, Bulgaria
Hotel
Ravda, Bulgaria
Description of object: Hotel for Sale in Ravda - Bulgarian Black Sea Coast Built Area: 750 …
$866,813
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TekceTekce
Hotel 85 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 85 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Description of object: Saint Vlas is a beautiful holiday resort in eastern Bulgaria, located…
$190,268
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Hotel 196 m² in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Hotel 196 m²
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Description of object: Pomorie is one of Bulgaria's most well-known health and spa resorts. …
$408,074
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Hotel 60 m² in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Hotel 60 m²
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Description of object: The residential complex Sveti Nikola is a cozy development in the pic…
$64,818
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Hotel 110 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 110 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Description of object: Manastira 2 is an exclusive residential complex directly by the sea i…
$244,801
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Hotel 81 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 81 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Description of object: An ideal vacation spot. A gated community for all age groups. The c…
$130,747
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Hotel 61 m² in Burgas, Bulgaria
Hotel 61 m²
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Description of object: Slaveykov is one of the most popular and well-developed residential a…
$181,792
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Hotel 107 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 107 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Description of object: Sun Coast is a modern residential complex located in one of the most …
$161,866
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Hotel 90 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 90 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Description of object: Barco Del Sol is a residential complex in resort style located in the…
$83,262
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Hotel 67 m² in Burgas, Bulgaria
Hotel 67 m²
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Description of object: Slaveykov is one of the most modern, best-equipped, and most sought-a…
$200,402
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Hotel 60 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 60 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Description of object: Chateau Nessebar is a cozy residential complex located in an exclusiv…
$112,875
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Hotel 72 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 72 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Description of object: Apartment with 1 bedroom in the Green Fort complex, Sveti Vlas With s…
$122,250
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Hotel 165 m² in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Hotel 165 m²
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Description of object: The Sunset Resort is a magnificent top-class resort. It is located di…
$119,899
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Hotel 125 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 125 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Description of object: The Villa Florence is an elegant, exclusive residential complex locat…
$411,365
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Hotel 155 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 155 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Description of object: Almond Hill Villas is a cozy, gated villa complex located in the scen…
$225,945
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Hotel 780 m² in Primorsko, Bulgaria
Hotel 780 m²
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 780 m²
Floor 5/5
#26613082 We offer a 5-storey hotel in a quiet and picturesque location on the Black Sea coa…
$634,858
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Hotel 55 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 55 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Description of object: We offer you a bright one-room apartment overlooking the courtyard in…
$63,847
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Hotel 132 m² in Burgas, Bulgaria
Hotel 132 m²
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Description of object: Banevo is a quiet and green residential area in Burgas, located at th…
$210,466
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Hotel 41 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 41 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Description of object: We present to you the exclusive new development complex Sorento Sole …
$93,364
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Hotel 113 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 113 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Description of object: In the Messambria Fort complex, located directly by the sea in the ho…
$219,243
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Hotel 90 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 90 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Description of object: Ipanema Beach is a luxurious complex directly on the sea in the holid…
$219,632
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Hotel 21 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 21 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Description of object: Sunny Beach is a popular vacation destination in the heart of the Bla…
$42,875
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Hotel 39 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 39 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Description of object: The Cascadas Family Resort is one of the most prestigious and largest…
$90,388
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Hotel 92 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 92 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Description of object: 🏡 Three-Room Apartment (155 m²) with Sea View in Midia Resort, Aheloy…
$125,678
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Hotel 40 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 40 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Description of object: Sunny Beach is Bulgaria's largest and most popular holiday resort on …
$70,223
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Hotel 57 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 57 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Description of object: The residential complexes of Fort Noks are characterized by well-main…
$105,819
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Hotel 82 m² in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Hotel 82 m²
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Description of object: Fully furnished 2-room apartment in the sought-after Sunset Resort in…
$97,004
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Hotel 59 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 59 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Description of object: Chateau Aheloy is a modern residential complex located in a quiet are…
$88,312
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