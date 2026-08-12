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Offices for Sale in Burgas, Bulgaria

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Nesebar
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6 properties total found
Office 42 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Office 42 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/6
Modern Office – Vigo Panorama Complex, Nessebar We are pleased to offer for sale a modern of…
$128,300
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Office 105 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Office 105 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
🏢 Commercial Real Estate in the Holy Vas: Prepared Business ObjectWe offer for sale a spacio…
$258,863
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Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Office 42 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Office 42 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 5
✦ An office in the Seagull quarter: The perfect space for your business in Sunny Beach!We of…
$74,787
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Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
TekceTekce
Commercial premises in Sunny Beach resort in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Commercial premises in Sunny Beach resort
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/6
We offer a spacious commercial premises in Sunny Beach resort. The property has an area o…
$117,901
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Office 20 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Office 20 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 20 m²
The perfect offer to start your business or a profitable investment in one of the most popul…
$46,690
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Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Office in Golden Dreams complex, Sunny Beach resort in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Office in Golden Dreams complex, Sunny Beach resort
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer a spacious unfurnished office in the Golden Dreams complex, Sunny Beach resort. …
$97,773
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