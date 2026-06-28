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Terraced Houses for sale in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Zdanovicy
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1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Tarasava, Belarus
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4 bedroom house
Tarasava, Belarus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 Exclusive Residence, Just 5 Minutes from Pobediteley Avenue. The "Miami near Minsk" Standa…
$3,30M
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Property types in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet

cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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