Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zdanovicki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus

Zhdanovichy
22
House Delete
Clear all
36 properties total found
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 288 m²
For sale log house with another house on the territory and 2 garages.Address: D. Zhdanovichi…
$270,000
Leave a request
House in Tarasava, Belarus
House
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 216 m²
Spacious two-storey house for sale in an ecologically clean area (D. Tarasovo, Minsk distric…
$380,000
Leave a request
House in Tarasava, Belarus
House
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 443 m²
Exclusive offer: chic cottage, Tarasovo village!Projected Street. 3 km from the Moscow Ring …
$1,19M
Leave a request
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
For sale in the gardening partnership "Vzgorje-1". Located 18 km from the Moscow Ring Road, …
$24,500
Leave a request
House in Tarasava, Belarus
House
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 308 m²
For sale a new premium modern cottage premium class 100% readiness in the prestigious cottag…
$595,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Tarasava, Belarus
Cottage
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 372 m²
Urgent sale of a modern cottage in Tarasovo! Stylish 2-storey cottage, fully ready for livin…
$265,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 179 m²
For sale a new modern cottage in the prestigious cottage village "Ratomka-Minskoe Sea", Molo…
$255,000
Leave a request
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 26 m²
For sale a residential house with a plot next to the forest in ag. Zhdanovichi, Star Street,…
$65,000
Leave a request
House in Ratamka, Belarus
House
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Spacious house near Minsk Section 30 acres: - Located in a green area in a cottage buildin…
$298,000
Leave a request
House in Tarasava, Belarus
House
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 253 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in the nearest suburb - D. Tarasovo! The cottage is located in a quiet…
$459,000
Leave a request
House in Ratamka, Belarus
House
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 612 m²
A large beautiful house in a classic style surrounded by forest in Ratomka. Very beautiful p…
$640,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 520 m²
For sale a modern cottage in ag. Zhdanovichi with spa area. Minsky District, Zhdanovichsky S…
$850,000
Leave a request
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 159 m²
Cozy house with magnificent views of the forest In the picturesque suburb of Minsk! - quiet …
$265,000
Leave a request
House in Ratamka, Belarus
House
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 68 m²
For sale. ST Podgorje. 9 km from Moscow. Nice driveways. The area of the house is 68 square …
$39,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 382 m²
On the plot of 15 acres, birch and pine trees, boulders from the Braslav lakes were preserve…
$480,000
Leave a request
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 242 m²
Urgent! A house for sale in the nearest suburb of Minsk in Zhdanovichi. Unique location in a…
$199,900
Leave a request
House in Tarasava, Belarus
House
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 114 m²
Super offer! For sale is a residential wooden two-storey house of 114 m2 with a freestanding…
$185,000
Leave a request
House in Tarasava, Belarus
House
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 210 m²
The offer for those who want to enjoy the privileges of country life, while appreciating the…
$380,000
Leave a request
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 249 m²
For sale a bright and cozy house in Zhdanovichi. Beautiful location of the house: on a slide…
$230,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 452 m²
Cottage for sale in a.g. Zhdanovichi. The total area of 355.8 (SNB 451.6) sq.m. . 100% ready…
$1,000,000
Leave a request
House in Tarasava, Belarus
House
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 690 m²
Comfortable 4-storey country house with its own elevator, located in an ecologically clean a…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 677 m²
For sale 4-level cottage in ag. Ratomka, Minsk r-n Contract number with the agency 329/1 fro…
$695,000
Leave a request
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 263 m²
Fully ready for living cottage, built of blocks (wall thickness 500 mm) with external insula…
$350,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 347 m²
Sold ready for living cozy cottage with furniture in Zhdanovichi. Automatic gate with under…
$288,000
Leave a request
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Urgent! Bargain! Beautiful cottage for a family in a good location, on a flat plot of 0.05 h…
$17,500
Leave a request
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 253 m²
The house is located in the most premium location of Ratomka, which offers a unique opportun…
$366,000
Leave a request
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 213 m²
Modern house with bath complex in the resort area of Minsk - to the beach 3 minutes, to the …
$365,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 530 m²
For sale multifunctional spacious cottage with terraces! 3 km from MKAD! Grodno direction, n…
$650,000
Leave a request
House in Ratamka, Belarus
House
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 171 m²
One of the picturesque places in the suburbs of Minsk is Ag. Ratomka. Among the coniferous f…
$120,000
Leave a request
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 92 m²
Two-storey garden house in ST Screen. My own entrance from the forest. Beautiful places, in …
$35,000
Leave a request

Property types in Zdanovicki selski Savet

cottages

Properties features in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go