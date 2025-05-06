Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zdanovicki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus

Zhdanovichy
22
House Delete
Clear all
45 properties total found
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 288 m²
For sale log house with another house on the territory and 2 garages.Address: D. Zhdanovichi…
$270,000
Leave a request
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 125 m²
For sale cottage in ST "Krinichanka" - an ideal place for a comfortable country holiday! In …
$84,900
Leave a request
House in Tarasava, Belarus
House
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 216 m²
Spacious two-storey house for sale in an ecologically clean area (D. Tarasovo, Minsk distric…
$380,000
Leave a request
House in Tarasava, Belarus
House
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 443 m²
Exclusive offer: chic cottage, Tarasovo village!Projected Street. 3 km from the Moscow Ring …
$1,19M
Leave a request
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 76 m²
House for sale near Minsk, in ST Gaspadar-2002 (adjacent to Zhdanovichi)SNB area 110.9 m2, t…
$195,000
Leave a request
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
For sale in the gardening partnership "Vzgorje-1". Located 18 km from the Moscow Ring Road, …
$24,500
Leave a request
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 89 m²
Two-storey country house on the bank of Ratomka ❤️ Two-storey cottage 12 km from the Moscow …
$19,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
For sale a plot with a house near Minsk ST Novy Vyoska 8 km from MKADPlot: 6.96 acres privat…
$50,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Tarasava, Belarus
Cottage
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 372 m²
Urgent sale of a modern cottage in Tarasovo! Stylish 2-storey cottage, fully ready for livin…
$265,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 26 m²
For sale a residential house with a plot next to the forest in ag. Zhdanovichi, Star Street,…
$65,000
Leave a request
House in Ratamka, Belarus
House
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Spacious house near Minsk Section 30 acres: - Located in a green area in a cottage buildin…
$298,000
Leave a request
House in Tarasava, Belarus
House
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 253 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in the nearest suburb - D. Tarasovo! The cottage is located in a quiet…
$459,000
Leave a request
House in Ratamka, Belarus
House
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 612 m²
A large beautiful house in a classic style surrounded by forest in Ratomka. Very beautiful p…
$640,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 520 m²
For sale a modern cottage in ag. Zhdanovichi with spa area. Minsky District, Zhdanovichsky S…
$850,000
Leave a request
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
For sale is a cozy country house adjacent to the pine forest in the cottage village of Kryzh…
$105,000
Leave a request
House in Ratamka, Belarus
House
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 168 m²
For sale a cozy residential house in ag. Ratomka, just 6 km from Minsk!A plot of 15.90 acres…
$185,000
Leave a request
House in Ratamka, Belarus
House
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 68 m²
For sale. ST Podgorje. 9 km from Moscow. Nice driveways. The area of the house is 68 square …
$39,000
Leave a request
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
For sale cottage near Kryzhovka 10 km from MKAD! C / T "Caster" with a flat plot - 4.5 acres…
$27,500
Leave a request
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
A ready-made cottage is for sale near Minsk. Garden house well maintained, new ondulin roof…
$16,600
Leave a request
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 242 m²
Urgent! A house for sale in the nearest suburb of Minsk in Zhdanovichi. Unique location in a…
$199,900
Leave a request
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
Cozy 2-storey cottage in ST "Mechanical builder" 10 km from Minsk, Brest direction.The house…
$29,950
Leave a request
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 15 m²
Brick cottage near a forest 15 minutes from Minsk ❤️Cozy cottage in an ecologically clean ar…
$12,700
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Tarasava, Belarus
House
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 114 m²
Super offer! For sale is a residential wooden two-storey house of 114 m2 with a freestanding…
$185,000
Leave a request
House in Tarasava, Belarus
House
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 210 m²
The offer for those who want to enjoy the privileges of country life, while appreciating the…
$380,000
Leave a request
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 249 m²
For sale a bright and cozy house in Zhdanovichi. Beautiful location of the house: on a slide…
$230,000
Leave a request
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 102 m²
For sale in the village of Niva-2002, just 12 km from Moscow Ring Road, 4 km from Zaslavl, 6…
$39,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 452 m²
Cottage for sale in a.g. Zhdanovichi. The total area of 355.8 (SNB 451.6) sq.m. . 100% ready…
$1,000,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 215 m²
For sale a luxury cottage with a plot in a.g. Ratomka, Vileyskaya str. (6 km from MKAD).High…
$360,000
Leave a request
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
Urgent!! Oh.For sale is a brick two-storey house, with high ceilings and large windows in th…
$32,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Tarasava, Belarus
Cottage
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Magnificent house, built in 2019, commissioned in 2019. House of gas silicate blocks + insul…
$370,000
Leave a request

Property types in Zdanovicki selski Savet

cottages

Properties features in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go