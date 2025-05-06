Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus

House in Ratamka, Belarus
House
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Spacious house near Minsk Section 30 acres: - Located in a green area in a cottage buildin…
$298,000
House in Tarasava, Belarus
House
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 253 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in the nearest suburb - D. Tarasovo! The cottage is located in a quiet…
$459,000
House in Ratamka, Belarus
House
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 612 m²
A large beautiful house in a classic style surrounded by forest in Ratomka. Very beautiful p…
$640,000
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 520 m²
For sale a modern cottage in ag. Zhdanovichi with spa area. Minsky District, Zhdanovichsky S…
$850,000
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 102 m²
For sale in the village of Niva-2002, just 12 km from Moscow Ring Road, 4 km from Zaslavl, 6…
$39,000
House in Tarasava, Belarus
House
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 690 m²
Comfortable 4-storey country house with its own elevator, located in an ecologically clean a…
$1,10M
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 677 m²
For sale 4-level cottage in ag. Ratomka, Minsk r-n Contract number with the agency 329/1 fro…
$695,000
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 253 m²
The house is located in the most premium location of Ratomka, which offers a unique opportun…
$366,000
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 115 m²
Sold in the agro-town Zhdanovichi, Zhdanovichsky S/S, Minsk region, Minsk district, two-stor…
$149,000
