Offices for Sale in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Office 141 m² in Tarasava, Belarus
Office 141 m²
Tarasava, Belarus
Rooms 9
Area 141 m²
Floor 2/3
Urgent! Excellent premises for sale in a commercial building for business in Tarasovo (1 km …
$155,430
Leave a request
Office 962 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Office 962 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 25
Area 962 m²
Floor 1/3
A 3-storey building is for sale, fully occupied by tenants. The building is located next to …
$695,000
Leave a request
Office 105 m² in Tarasava, Belarus
Office 105 m²
Tarasava, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/3
URGENTLY! The entire 3rd floor is for sale, with ready-made office space in a commercial bui…
$115,280
Leave a request
