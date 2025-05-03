Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zabalocki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus

cottages
6
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 130 m²
Tired of the bustle of the city? Are you dreaming of a quiet place where you can relax all y…
$39,800
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go