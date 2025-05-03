Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus

6
8 properties total found
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 92 m²
Contract number with agency 406 from 2025-05-02
$48,000
Cottage in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
In a picturesque place, not far from the Yukhnovsky reserve, the cottage of ST "Harvest 2002…
$20,000
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
For sale cottage near Minsk (ST Energetik 1989) 20 km from Moscow Ring RoadWooden house of 1…
$20,000
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
For sale cottage near Minsk (ST Blue Rainbow) 25 km from MoscowHouse built in 1984, with an …
$16,000
House in Mikalaevicy, Belarus
House
Mikalaevicy, Belarus
Area 135 m²
House for sale in the village of Mikolaevichi Smolevichi district Moscow direction 33 km fro…
$110,000
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 109 m²
A house for sale in Old Town, Smolevichy District. House without interior decoration, readin…
$18,500
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 130 m²
Tired of the bustle of the city? Are you dreaming of a quiet place where you can relax all y…
$39,800
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 104 m²
For sale a plot with a house in the village of Starina, Smolevichsky district, Zabolotsky s/…
$64,900
