Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zabalocki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus

cottages
6
House Delete
Clear all
21 property total found
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 92 m²
Contract number with agency 406 from 2025-05-02
$48,000
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 12 m²
Contract number with agency 407 from 2025-05-02
$12,900
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 103 m²
ST "Bytovik-1" Minsk region, Smolevichsky district, Zabolotsky s/s, 18 km from the Moscow Ri…
$97,000
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 39 m²
The cottage is in an accessible place. There are fruit trees on the site, bath the contract…
$12,900
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 18 m²
Moscow direction. Stopping point of the train "Zagorye" (20 minutes walk), taxi 300 meters. …
$8,500
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 91 m²
Excellent cottage (all you need for rest), Moscow direction, Zagorye station,c / t Blue Rain…
$26,500
Leave a request
Cottage in Zabaloccie, Belarus
Cottage
Zabaloccie, Belarus
Area 136 m²
Very near the Smolevichi in the agro-town of Zabolotye (25 km from the Moscow Ring Road), a …
$127,800
Leave a request
Cottage in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
In a picturesque place, not far from the Yukhnovsky reserve, the cottage of ST "Harvest 2002…
$20,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique plot with a house in the picturesque village of Starina, Smolevichi district & ndas…
$24,900
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
For sale cottage near Minsk (ST Energetik 1989) 20 km from Moscow Ring RoadWooden house of 1…
$20,000
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 131 m²
Gasified house for sale near Minsk (ST Energetik 1989)Wooden log house . . . total area 130.…
$45,000
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 147 m²
Warm bright house for sale (68.4m2) 15 minutes from Minsk!All communications, spare heating!…
$69,500
Leave a request
House in Mikalaevicy, Belarus
House
Mikalaevicy, Belarus
Area 47 m²
In a picturesque place in Mikolaevichi one-storey house is sold. 2 km from Smolevichi from M…
$36,900
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 25 m²
For sale dacha 29 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Moscow direction in the garden partner…
$17,500
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 21 m²
Are you looking for an ideal place to live or relax near Minsk? We are pleased to present yo…
$10,900
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
For sale cottage near Minsk (ST Blue Rainbow) 25 km from MoscowHouse built in 1984, with an …
$16,000
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
For sale a cozy 2-level cottage in the suburbs of Minsk, Yukhnovka, Bytovik-1, Smolevichi di…
$31,300
Leave a request
House in Mikalaevicy, Belarus
House
Mikalaevicy, Belarus
Area 135 m²
House for sale in the village of Mikolaevichi Smolevichi district Moscow direction 33 km fro…
$110,000
Leave a request
House in Mikalaevicy, Belarus
House
Mikalaevicy, Belarus
Area 47 m²
For sale a residential house in the village of Mikolaevichi Smolevichi district (Zabolotsky …
$29,990
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 102 m²
House for sale for year-round living! ❤️Urgently sold two-level house for year-round living …
$89,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 104 m²
For sale a plot with a house in the village of Starina, Smolevichsky district, Zabolotsky s/…
$64,900
Leave a request

Properties features in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go