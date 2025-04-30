Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garage

Cottages with garage for sale in Vitsebsk Region, Belarus

Orsha
18
Cottage Delete
Clear all
15 properties total found
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 267 m²
Tsarskoye selo3 level cottage, walls - gas silicate block, roof - cipher, year of constructi…
$120,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Contract number with the agency 380 from 2023-07-21
$95,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 171 m²
I will sell a modern, one-storey cottage located in a beautiful, picturesque place near the …
$90,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 448 m²
A three -story cottage is sold 1995, with a total area of ​​447.51KV.M, located on a plot of…
$170,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Cacerkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Cacerkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 313 m²
A fairy tale, not a place! Cottage by the lake, with a pier!Video link is, and bargaining at…
$179,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Stanislavouski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Stanislavouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 154 m²
The plot of land is 25 acres in PNV, it is possible to take a plot nearby for personal subsi…
$85,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 306 m²
For sale is a cottage in 1998 with a total area of 306 square meters, located on a plot of 1…
$250,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 165 m²
House for sale in "Tsarskoye village" at the address: Yazepa Drozdovich str. 2001.p. House a…
$120,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 276 m²
$99,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 183 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage on the banks of the Dnieper at the address: per.1 Tsvetnoy (R-N Za…
$82,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 350 m²
Lermontovasten St. cottage - block, roof - tile, year of construction 2001, inner area of ​ …
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 335 m²
For sale a cozy, modern cottage together with a garage and bath in 2004 built in Per. Sandy.…
$85,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 373 m²
I sell a large house - Castle, 3 floors in 2 levels. Near the central street of Orsha, Belar…
$120,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Vitsebsk, Belarus
Cottage
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Area 345 m²
For sale cottage for clean finishing with gas, water, sewerage in Boroniki on Novosennenskay…
$80,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Algova, Belarus
Cottage
Algova, Belarus
Area 359 m²
For sale cottage in Olgovo, with a total area of 358.6 square meters. Good access all year r…
$250,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Vitsebsk Region, Belarus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go