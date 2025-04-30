Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages with garden for sale in Vitsebsk Region, Belarus

Orsha
18
9 properties total found
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Contract number with the agency 380 from 2023-07-21
$95,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 480 m²
Elite cottage for sale at the address: Lenin Street 2021.p. The house is fully prepared for …
$464,413
Cottage in Cacerkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Cacerkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 313 m²
A fairy tale, not a place! Cottage by the lake, with a pier!Video link is, and bargaining at…
$179,900
Cottage in Stanislavouski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Stanislavouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 154 m²
The plot of land is 25 acres in PNV, it is possible to take a plot nearby for personal subsi…
$85,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 306 m²
For sale is a cottage in 1998 with a total area of 306 square meters, located on a plot of 1…
$250,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 276 m²
$99,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 350 m²
Lermontovasten St. cottage - block, roof - tile, year of construction 2001, inner area of ​ …
Price on request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 128 m²
$138,000
Cottage in Algova, Belarus
Cottage
Algova, Belarus
Area 359 m²
For sale cottage in Olgovo, with a total area of 358.6 square meters. Good access all year r…
$250,000
