Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vileyka District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Vileyka District, Belarus

Vilejka
8
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Vilejka, Belarus
Apartment
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 85 m²
We offer to your attention a spacious 4-room apartment in a two-family residential building.…
$29,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vileyka District, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go