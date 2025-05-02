Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vawkavysk District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Vawkavysk District, Belarus

Vawkavysk
10
12 properties total found
House in Atvez, Belarus
House
Atvez, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is located in the village of Old Jave, in 1 km. From the Volkovysk, near the fores…
$11,500
Leave a request
7 room house in Vawkavysk, Belarus
7 room house
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is located in the microdistrict "Yuzhny". There is a bus stop nearby. A quiet plac…
$60,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Vawkavysk, Belarus
3 room house
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
Half old houses, property, garden, residential building. Equipment on the second floor is possible
$12,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Vawkavysk, Belarus
4 room house
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
A good cottage in Volkovysk on the street is sold. Medvedev. Built in 2000 from brick. The …
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Area 44 m²
A part of a house with a separate entrance, entrance and garage is sold. Central water supp…
$17,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 bedroom apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/5
The house is located in the center of the microdistrict, there is all the infrastructure.Kin…
$25,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Vawkavysk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 4/5
Inexpensive spacious three -room apartment is sold. Large rooms, two loggias, there is a bas…
$24,800
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale 2-room apartment with balcony on Lenina Street, 47 in the center of Volkovysk. The…
$29,500
Leave a request
House in Maculina, Belarus
House
Maculina, Belarus
Area 83 m²
House for sale in d. Mochulino ( Volkovysky district ), located 5km from p. Krasnoselsky, 9k…
$15,990
Leave a request
3 room house in Vawkavysk, Belarus
3 room house
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is located opposite the former Selkhoztekhnika station. Across the road are bus a…
$21,000
Leave a request
House in Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Area 158 m²
For sale a residential house in the city of Volkovysk, Grodno region.Nice drive to the house…
$79,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
The house is located on Volya Street, 30 meters from the Ross River, surrounded by a large m…
$18,500
Leave a request

Property types in Vawkavysk District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Vawkavysk District, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go