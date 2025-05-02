Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Vawkavysk District, Belarus

4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 bedroom apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/5
The house is located in the center of the microdistrict, there is all the infrastructure.Kin…
$25,900

3 room apartment in Vawkavysk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 4/5
Inexpensive spacious three -room apartment is sold. Large rooms, two loggias, there is a bas…
$24,800

2 room apartment in Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale 2-room apartment with balcony on Lenina Street, 47 in the center of Volkovysk. The…
$29,500

2 room apartment in Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
The house is located on Volya Street, 30 meters from the Ross River, surrounded by a large m…
$18,500

