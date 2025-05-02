Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Vawkavysk District, Belarus

8 properties total found
House in Atvez, Belarus
House
Atvez, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is located in the village of Old Jave, in 1 km. From the Volkovysk, near the fores…
$11,500
7 room house in Vawkavysk, Belarus
7 room house
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is located in the microdistrict "Yuzhny". There is a bus stop nearby. A quiet plac…
$60,000
3 room house in Vawkavysk, Belarus
3 room house
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
Half old houses, property, garden, residential building. Equipment on the second floor is possible
$12,000
4 room house in Vawkavysk, Belarus
4 room house
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
A good cottage in Volkovysk on the street is sold. Medvedev. Built in 2000 from brick. The …
Price on request
House in Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Area 44 m²
A part of a house with a separate entrance, entrance and garage is sold. Central water supp…
$17,000
House in Maculina, Belarus
House
Maculina, Belarus
Area 83 m²
House for sale in d. Mochulino ( Volkovysky district ), located 5km from p. Krasnoselsky, 9k…
$15,990
3 room house in Vawkavysk, Belarus
3 room house
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is located opposite the former Selkhoztekhnika station. Across the road are bus a…
$21,000
House in Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Area 158 m²
For sale a residential house in the city of Volkovysk, Grodno region.Nice drive to the house…
$79,000
