Short-term rental flats and apartments in Minsk Region, Belarus

Maladzyechna
5
Fanipal
5
Salihorsk
20
Sluck
11
3 room apartment in Myadzyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Myadzyel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 4/9
$35
per night
1 bedroom apartment in Budslaw, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Budslaw, Belarus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 7/9
📍 Location: The windows overlook the pine forest, creating a romantic atmosphere.🛋️ A neat a…
Price on request
3 room apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/2
$32
per night
1 room apartment in Lyuban, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lyuban, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/9
$27
per night
2 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/2
$24
per night
2 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 5/9
$24
per night
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/6
$35
per night
2 room apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/9
$32
per night
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 4/6
$24
per night
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/5
$24
per night
2 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/9
$24
per night
3 room apartment in Narach, Belarus
3 room apartment
Narach, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/6
$24
per night
2 room apartment in Valievacski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Valievacski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/9
$24
per night
2 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/9
$24
per night
2 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/5
$24
per night
2 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/9
$32
per night
2 room apartment in Zajamnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zajamnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 4/9
$24
per night
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 3/5
$24
per night
1 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/9
$24
per night
2 room apartment in Liadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Liadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/9
$24
per night
1 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 4/9
$24
per night
2 room apartment in Fanipal, Belarus
2 room apartment
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 4/6
$32
per night
1 bedroom apartment in Zaslauje, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Zaslauje, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 6/9
$27
per night
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 8/9
$24
per night
1 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/9
$32
per night
2 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/9
$24
per night
3 room apartment in Valievacski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Valievacski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/7
$24
per night
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/5
$24
per night
2 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/9
$24
per night
1 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/9
$24
per night
