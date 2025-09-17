Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Babruysk
  4. Short-term rental
  5. Apartment

Short-term rental flats and apartments in Babruysk, Belarus

9 properties total found
1 room apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/9
$24
per night
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 4/9
$24
per night
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/9
$24
per night
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 5/9
$24
per night
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/9
$27
per night
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/9
$24
per night
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 3/7
$24
per night
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/9
$24
per night
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/9
$24
per night
Leave a request
