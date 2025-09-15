Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homyel
  4. Short-term rental
  5. Apartment

Short-term rental flats and apartments in Homyel, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
1 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
1 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/9
$24
per night
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
1 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/9
$24
per night
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/9
$24
per night
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
1 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 5/9
$24
per night
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/9
$24
per night
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go