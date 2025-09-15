Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk
  4. Short-term rental
  5. Apartment

Short-term rental flats and apartments in Minsk, Belarus

18 properties total found
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/9
$44
per night
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 3/9
$59
per night
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/9
$44
per night
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/9
$30
per night
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 6/9
$44
per night
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 5/9
$30
per night
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 3/9
$44
per night
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/9
$44
per night
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/9
$30
per night
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/9
$59
per night
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 5/20
$44
per night
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 5/9
$44
per night
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 7/20
$44
per night
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 6/9
$44
per night
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 21/25
$74
per night
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/9
$59
per night
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 9/16
Rented per day/week/month. 1-room apartment with new renovation: Minsk, Savitskogo st. 22, (…
$40
per night
Apartment in Minsk, Belarus
Apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/9
🌟 I will rent a cozy apartment next to the metro Kamennaya Gorka! 🌟 🏡 Ideal housing with r…
Price on request
