  Rakauski selski Savet
  Belarus
  Rakauski selski Savet
  Residential
  House
  Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus

4
21 property total found
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
For sale cottage in St. Spring, just 30 km from Mkad. The house is logged with an area of 79…
$22,800
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 104 m²
For sale a comfortable cottage 30 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Molodechny direction, …
$34,000
House in Rakaw, Belarus
House
Rakaw, Belarus
Area 81 m²
For sale a residential building with all communication in Rakov, ul. Soviet 92. 24 km from M…
$59,487
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 96 m²
The house for sale is a summer cottage for year-round living on a plot of 15 acres in privat…
$100,000
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
For sale a cozy garden house for a comfortable stay outside the city in ST "Health-Oak". Two…
$14,500
House in Rakaw, Belarus
House
Rakaw, Belarus
Area 216 m²
House for sale in ag. Cancer. 1. The house 2010 - reconstruction of 2023, is located on a p…
$122,900
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
A dacha at ST Pralesca Plus. Volozhinsky district. Rakovsky S/S. 33 km from Minsk - directio…
$13,000
House in Rakaw, Belarus
House
Rakaw, Belarus
Area 99 m²
Brick house for sale in Ag Rakov.2 floors. Located in a dead end alley Rakova, 5 minutes fro…
$110,000
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
For sale inspected, cozy house in a garden partnership surrounded by forest! A quiet and pea…
$23,500
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 103 m²
The house is located in the village of New Dvor on the banks of Svisloch to the south of Min…
$87,900
House in Rakaw, Belarus
House
Rakaw, Belarus
Area 73 m²
House for sale in ag. Rakov, Minsk region, Volozhinsky district, Rakovsky S/S, Minskaya str.…
$45,000
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 20 m²
For sale a cozy two-storey cottage in ST ISTOC-Svyaz, just 28 km from the Moscow Ring Road i…
$16,199
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 122 m²
A cottage for sale, S/T Berezka.The plot is 7.28 hundred. fenced. On the site are:Two-level …
$19,900
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
For sale a plot with a two-storey house in excellent condition in a garden partnershipBuilde…
$17,000
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 23 m²
For sale in a picturesque place. Distance 30 km from the Moscow Ring Road (Volozhinsky distr…
$8,900
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Unique offer: a plot with a pond and a house in a picturesque corner of nature!Description o…
$14,000
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 76 m²
A country oasis near Minsk! ❤️ Tired of the hustle and bustle of the city and dream to plung…
$11,900
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 179 m²
For sale in the CT "Shoe-ray" with a smooth well-groomed plot.Video review:https://vm.tiktok…
$70,000
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
For sale a cozy cottage in the garden partnership Knitwearnik-84 in 32 km from MKAD. on the …
$28,500
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 36 m²
For sale two-level cottage with a total area of 36.3 m2 in the / t "Torch". It consists of 2…
$12,900
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 103 m²
Dacha for sale in St Berezka Department Store Belarus, 25 km from Moscow Ring Road.Spacious …
$22,000
Properties features in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus

