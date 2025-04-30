Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus

12 properties total found
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
For sale cottage in St. Spring, just 30 km from Mkad. The house is logged with an area of 79…
$22,800
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 201 m²
For sale brick and very warm house in Velikie Krivichi. 2 residential floors, on the second …
$65,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 215 m²
Large, spacious house made in 2 levels:   on the ground floor there is a kitchen - a dining…
$235,000
Leave a request
House in Rakaw, Belarus
House
Rakaw, Belarus
Area 216 m²
House for sale in ag. Cancer. 1. The house 2010 - reconstruction of 2023, is located on a p…
$122,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 251 m²
Exclusive Cottage with a bath complex 25 km from the Moscow Ring Road in Buzuna, Volozhinsky…
$215,000
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
A dacha at ST Pralesca Plus. Volozhinsky district. Rakovsky S/S. 33 km from Minsk - directio…
$13,000
Leave a request
House in Rakaw, Belarus
House
Rakaw, Belarus
Area 99 m²
Brick house for sale in Ag Rakov.2 floors. Located in a dead end alley Rakova, 5 minutes fro…
$110,000
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 122 m²
A cottage for sale, S/T Berezka.The plot is 7.28 hundred. fenced. On the site are:Two-level …
$19,900
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a cozy cottage in a quiet place in the CT "Gardener". Minsk region., Volozhinsky di…
$9,500
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 180 m²
Contract number with the agency 357/1 from 2025-04-25
$125,000
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 179 m²
For sale in the CT "Shoe-ray" with a smooth well-groomed plot.Video review:https://vm.tiktok…
$70,000
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 111 m²
Soon New Year and Christmas holidays have time to buy a great stone house for celebration an…
Price on request
Leave a request

