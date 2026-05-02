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Residential properties with garden for sale in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

;
houses
47
3 properties total found
House in Piatryski, Belarus
House
Piatryski, Belarus
Area 40 m²
House for sale in ag. Petrishki 27 km from MKAD Molodechnen direction. The paved road approa…
$95,000
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in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 38 m²
At 13 km from Minsk, near Zaslavl, in walking distance of the Dichka reservoir, a forest is …
$22,900
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House in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 73 m²
On sale is a very warm house for year-round living with a bathhouse, a capital garage, a gaz…
$110,000
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Properties features in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
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