Houses with garden for sale in Orsha, Belarus

Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Contract number with the agency 380 from 2023-07-21
$95,000
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 43 m²
For sale a two-bedroom apartment, in a blocked, residential building on the 2nd School Lane.…
$13,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 480 m²
Elite cottage for sale at the address: Lenin Street 2021.p. The house is fully prepared for …
$461,957
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 123 m²
House for sale (NZKS) at the address: D.Shistelki, Vyaskovaya str. The house is large, with …
$58,000
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 187 m²
For sale is a spacious, cozy 2-level cottage in the "Tsarskoye Village" with all the furnitu…
$140,000
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 163 m²
For sale a cozy house with an extension and two separate entrances at the address: Lepelskay…
$42,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 306 m²
For sale is a cottage in 1998 with a total area of 306 square meters, located on a plot of 1…
$250,000
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 121 m²
For sale house built in 1938, the first 1st Proletarian. The total area of 120.6 m2, residen…
$43,000
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 199 m²
For sale is a spacious 2-level cottage in the "Tsarskoye Selo" at the address: Larinovskaya …
$160,000
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 81 m²
House for sale on M.Sholokhov street (Zadneprovie district), total area of 80.6 m2, resident…
$50,000
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 132 m²
For sale is a large, brick house at the address: 2nd February Per., Mr. Zamostier. The total…
$30,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 128 m²
Contract number with agency 356 from 2021-11-12
$138,000
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 89 m²
We offer to buy a warm one-storey house with an area of 89 square meters. m. for year-round …
$63,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 276 m²
$99,000
Leave a request

