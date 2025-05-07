Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Orsha, Belarus

House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 53 m²
A cozy house on Sholokhov Street is for sale. The house is one-storey, log, covered with bri…
$15,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 171 m²
I will sell a modern, one-storey cottage located in a beautiful, picturesque place near the …
$90,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 183 m²
For sale a cozy cottage in the "Tsarskoye village" at the address: 4th Larinovskaya str. 200…
$107,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 123 m²
House for sale (NZKS) at the address: D.Shistelki, Vyaskovaya str. The house is large, with …
$59,500
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 41 m²
The house for demolition of 1947 built Khigrin Street is for sale. The total area of 40.8 m2…
$15,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 306 m²
For sale is a cottage in 1998 with a total area of 306 square meters, located on a plot of 1…
$250,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 121 m²
For sale house built in 1938, the first 1st Proletarian. The total area of 120.6 m2, residen…
$43,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 214 m²
Noble three-level house in classical European style in Orsha. Vitebsk region, Orsha district…
$195,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 60 m²
For sale house built in 1980, per 2nd February, district "Zamostya". Total area 59.7 m2; res…
$33,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 335 m²
For sale a cozy, modern cottage together with a garage and bath in 2004 built in Per. Sandy.…
$85,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 448 m²
A three -story cottage is sold 1995, with a total area of ​​447.51KV.M, located on a plot of…
$170,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 91 m²
For sale is a new house from a log house, built in 2022, with a brick garage and a bath, loc…
$32,500
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 81 m²
House for sale on M.Sholokhov street (Zadneprovie district), total area of 80.6 m2, resident…
$50,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 199 m²
For sale is a spacious 2-level cottage in the "Tsarskoye Selo" at the address: Larinovskaya …
$160,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 187 m²
For sale is a spacious, cozy 2-level cottage in the "Tsarskoye Village" with all the furnitu…
$140,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 183 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage on the banks of the Dnieper at the address: per.1 Tsvetnoy (R-N Za…
$82,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 89 m²
We offer to buy a warm one-storey house with an area of 89 square meters. m. for year-round …
$63,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 276 m²
For sale a modern, two-storey house on the street. Toolmen. The total area of the house is 2…
$99,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 247 m²
For sale luxury house built in 2009 on the 5th lane of Marat. The total area of the building…
$380,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 165 m²
House for sale in "Tsarskoye village" at the address: Yazepa Drozdovich str. 2001.p. House a…
$120,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 74 m²
Agency contract number 419 from 2023-08-23
$31,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 58 m²
A house for sale in G. Orsha per. 2nd Suburban (R-Mr. Gryazilovki). Brick house with cinder …
$17,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 74 m²
For sale a good house per 3 Belinsky, reconstruction of 2008. The total area of the house is…
$30,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 373 m²
I sell a large house - Castle, 3 floors in 2 levels. Near the central street of Orsha, Belar…
$120,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 86 m²
For sale a cozy house on Michurina Street, (R-Mr. Agricultural Technique). The house was bui…
$45,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 35 m²
House for sale at Stebeneva Street. The house consists of a veranda, hallway, kitchen and on…
$9,500
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 132 m²
For sale is a large, brick house at the address: 2nd February Per., Mr. Zamostier. The total…
$30,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Contract number with the agency 380 from 2023-07-21
$95,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 31 m²
Log house for sale in the city center, on the street. Ostrovsky, with a garage, a clean plot…
$15,000
