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  2. Belarus
  3. Navahrudak District
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  5. Garage

Residential properties with garage for sale in Navahrudak District, Belarus

;
Navahrudak
12
Kasalieuski sielski Saviet
6
6 properties total found
in Niouda, Belarus
Niouda, Belarus
Area 58 m²
For sale part of a residential building in the village of Nevda, 57 (Novogrudok district) wi…
$25,806
Leave a request
in Niouda, Belarus
Niouda, Belarus
Area 58 m²
For sale part of a residential building in the village of Nevda, 57 (Novogrudok district) wi…
$25,806
Leave a request
House in Kasalieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kasalieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 93 m²
For sale a residential house in Novogrudok, Sovetskaya str., 54, a place where birds sing in…
$26,700
Leave a request
TekceTekce
House in Kasalieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kasalieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 135 m²
On sale residential house D. Popkovichi, Lugovoi str., 5 (Novogrudok district). The total ar…
$87,000
Leave a request
House in Kasalieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kasalieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 135 m²
On sale residential house D. Popkovichi, Lugovoi str., 5 (Novogrudok district). The total ar…
$87,000
Leave a request
House in Kasalieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kasalieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 93 m²
For sale a residential house in Novogrudok, Sovetskaya str., 54, a place where birds sing in…
$26,700
Leave a request

Property types in Navahrudak District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Navahrudak District, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
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