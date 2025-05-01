Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Navahrudak District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Navahrudak District, Belarus

Navahrudak
9
House in Brolnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Brolnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
For sale residential building Rutka-2, 37. The house is wooden, the extension is blocky. Tot…
$7,800
House in Lubcanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lubcanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
For sale residential house Golyn, 122 (Novogrudok district, Lyubchansky S/s) Total area of 6…
$39,000
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 72 m²
House for sale on Sovetskaya Street, 49, Novogrudok. The house is wooden. The total area of …
$18,000
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 62 m²
The house needs repairs. Total area of 62.4 sq.m., residential 40.9. Heating furnace, gas on…
$10,900
House in Ladzenicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Ladzenicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
A land plot with a residential building at the address of the village of Selets, d.41 (Novog…
$27,000
House in Valeuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Valeuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
D.Tulicheva, D.14, Valevsky S/S, total area 46.4 sq. m., residential 30.6, kitchen 8.7 sq. m…
$3,300
House in Valeuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Valeuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
A residential building of the village of Cheremushki (Valevsky Village Council). Derenniye, …
$2,800
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 96 m²
For sale part of a residential building at the address Novogrudok, Per.Sechko, 6. Total area…
$48,500
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 96 m²
For sale residential house Novogrudok, 1 May street, 27A. Total area of 96 sq.m., residentia…
$12,600
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 67 m²
For sale unfinished house at the address Novogrudok, Chernyshevsoy St., 2. The plot area is …
$23,000
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 57 m²
For sale a residential house at the address Novogrudok, Grodno str., 63. The total area of 5…
$24,000
Cottage in Lyubcha, Belarus
Cottage
Lyubcha, Belarus
Area 112 m²
For sale residential house gp.Lubcha, street.Naberezhnaya, e. 28. Total area of 112 sq.m., r…
$120,000
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 85 m²
A residential building on the street is sold. Lenin, 60, Novogrudok. The total area is 85.1 …
$42,000
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 207 m²
For sale a modern house (uncompleted canned capital building) Novogrudok, Komsomolskaya str.…
$69,500
House in Kasaleuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kasaleuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
House of D. Popkovichi, Lugovaya St., D.9 (Novogrudok district). Total area of 64.2 sq.m., r…
$26,500
House in Scorsauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Scorsauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
For sale residential in the village of Gnesici, 17, (Novogrudok district), total area of 46.…
$18,800
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 87 m²
d. Novogrudok, 2 per Turgenev, 6. The total area of 86.7 sq.m., residential -60.09, kitchen …
$28,000
House in Brolnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Brolnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
For sale a residential house in the village of Molnichi (Novogrudok district), a total area …
$6,800
House in Patrevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patrevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 110 m²
For sale a large house 109,6,m2 (residential 66,6m2) kitchen 9,5 m2. (Brick house, flooring …
$50,000
