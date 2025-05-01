Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Navahrudak District, Belarus

3 room apartment in Navahrudak, Belarus
3 room apartment
Navahrudak, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale a three-bedroom apartment in Novogrudok on Chapaeva Street, 57 A. The house is bric…
$34,000
2 room apartment in Navahrudak, Belarus
2 room apartment
Navahrudak, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale 2 rooms sq. 3 floor 4 storey house. The house is brick. Total area of 44 sq.m., res…
$22,600
3 room apartment in Navahrudak, Belarus
3 room apartment
Navahrudak, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale three-bedroom apartment Novogrudok, Budennogo Per., 15. The apartment is located in…
$28,900
3 room apartment in Navahrudak, Belarus
3 room apartment
Navahrudak, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/2
This is an offer for you! In the center of Novogrudok, a 3-room apartment with a functioning…
$139,000
Apartment in Navahrudak, Belarus
Apartment
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 56 m²
For sale part of the house on the street Trade, 17, Novogrudok. Total area of 55.5 square me…
$5,900
2 room apartment in Navahrudak, Belarus
2 room apartment
Navahrudak, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-room apartment on the street Krasnoarmeyskaya 3, next to the school, garden, shop…
$20,400
3 room apartment in Ladzenicki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Ladzenicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale three-bedroom apartment on the first floor of a two-storey brick house in the villa…
$7,800
4 room apartment in Navahrudak, Belarus
4 room apartment
Navahrudak, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 92 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale comfortable 4-room two-level apartment in Novogrudok Volchetsky str. Located on the…
$44,900
4 room apartment in Navahrudak, Belarus
4 room apartment
Navahrudak, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale 4-bedroom apartment in a residential blocked two-storey house in Novogrudok St. Hor…
$36,500
