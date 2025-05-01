Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Navahrudak District, Belarus

Navahrudak
17
28 properties total found
House in Brolnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Brolnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
For sale residential building Rutka-2, 37. The house is wooden, the extension is blocky. Tot…
$7,800
House in Lubcanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lubcanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
For sale residential house Golyn, 122 (Novogrudok district, Lyubchansky S/s) Total area of 6…
$39,000
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 72 m²
House for sale on Sovetskaya Street, 49, Novogrudok. The house is wooden. The total area of …
$18,000
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 62 m²
The house needs repairs. Total area of 62.4 sq.m., residential 40.9. Heating furnace, gas on…
$10,900
House in Ladzenicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Ladzenicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
A land plot with a residential building at the address of the village of Selets, d.41 (Novog…
$27,000
House in Valeuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Valeuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
D.Tulicheva, D.14, Valevsky S/S, total area 46.4 sq. m., residential 30.6, kitchen 8.7 sq. m…
$3,300
House in Valeuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Valeuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
A residential building of the village of Cheremushki (Valevsky Village Council). Derenniye, …
$2,800
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 96 m²
For sale part of a residential building at the address Novogrudok, Per.Sechko, 6. Total area…
$48,500
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 96 m²
For sale residential house Novogrudok, 1 May street, 27A. Total area of 96 sq.m., residentia…
$12,600
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 67 m²
For sale unfinished house at the address Novogrudok, Chernyshevsoy St., 2. The plot area is …
$23,000
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 57 m²
For sale a residential house at the address Novogrudok, Grodno str., 63. The total area of 5…
$24,000
3 room apartment in Navahrudak, Belarus
3 room apartment
Navahrudak, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale a three-bedroom apartment in Novogrudok on Chapaeva Street, 57 A. The house is bric…
$34,000
Cottage in Lyubcha, Belarus
Cottage
Lyubcha, Belarus
Area 112 m²
For sale residential house gp.Lubcha, street.Naberezhnaya, e. 28. Total area of 112 sq.m., r…
$120,000
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 85 m²
A residential building on the street is sold. Lenin, 60, Novogrudok. The total area is 85.1 …
$42,000
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 207 m²
For sale a modern house (uncompleted canned capital building) Novogrudok, Komsomolskaya str.…
$69,500
2 room apartment in Navahrudak, Belarus
2 room apartment
Navahrudak, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale 2 rooms sq. 3 floor 4 storey house. The house is brick. Total area of 44 sq.m., res…
$22,600
3 room apartment in Navahrudak, Belarus
3 room apartment
Navahrudak, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale three-bedroom apartment Novogrudok, Budennogo Per., 15. The apartment is located in…
$28,900
3 room apartment in Navahrudak, Belarus
3 room apartment
Navahrudak, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/2
This is an offer for you! In the center of Novogrudok, a 3-room apartment with a functioning…
$139,000
Apartment in Navahrudak, Belarus
Apartment
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 56 m²
For sale part of the house on the street Trade, 17, Novogrudok. Total area of 55.5 square me…
$5,900
House in Kasaleuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kasaleuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
House of D. Popkovichi, Lugovaya St., D.9 (Novogrudok district). Total area of 64.2 sq.m., r…
$26,500
2 room apartment in Navahrudak, Belarus
2 room apartment
Navahrudak, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-room apartment on the street Krasnoarmeyskaya 3, next to the school, garden, shop…
$20,400
House in Scorsauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Scorsauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
For sale residential in the village of Gnesici, 17, (Novogrudok district), total area of 46.…
$18,800
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 87 m²
d. Novogrudok, 2 per Turgenev, 6. The total area of 86.7 sq.m., residential -60.09, kitchen …
$28,000
House in Brolnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Brolnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
For sale a residential house in the village of Molnichi (Novogrudok district), a total area …
$6,800
3 room apartment in Ladzenicki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Ladzenicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale three-bedroom apartment on the first floor of a two-storey brick house in the villa…
$7,800
House in Patrevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patrevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 110 m²
For sale a large house 109,6,m2 (residential 66,6m2) kitchen 9,5 m2. (Brick house, flooring …
$50,000
4 room apartment in Navahrudak, Belarus
4 room apartment
Navahrudak, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 92 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale comfortable 4-room two-level apartment in Novogrudok Volchetsky str. Located on the…
$44,900
4 room apartment in Navahrudak, Belarus
4 room apartment
Navahrudak, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale 4-bedroom apartment in a residential blocked two-storey house in Novogrudok St. Hor…
$36,500
