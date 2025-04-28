Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Muhavecki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 126 m²
Lot 7674. Residential house in the village of WolvesCall for more information Our customers …
$100,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go