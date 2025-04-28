Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Muhavecki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Lot 8551. A house in a village in the suburbs of Brest
$30,900
Leave a request
House in Kamanica Zyraveckaa, Belarus
House
Kamanica Zyraveckaa, Belarus
Area 191 m²
I will sell the house, s/t. Kamenitsa-Zhirovetskaya, Brest district 2 level, walls - block, …
$110,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go