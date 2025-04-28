Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus

5 properties total found
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 126 m²
Lot 7674. Residential house in the village of WolvesCall for more information Our customers …
$100,000
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 23 m²
Lot 8624. Dacha near the Brest line. Buying a cottage near the Brest line is easy! Call the …
$18,500
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Lot 8575. Residential cottage in ST near KovalyovoCall for more detailed informationOur cust…
$39,000
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Lot 8551. A house in a village in the suburbs of Brest
$30,900
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 44 m²
Lot 8674. Dacha in the woodlandsCall for more detailed informationOur customers do not pay f…
$29,500
