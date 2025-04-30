Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of restaurants in Minsk, Belarus

43 properties total found
Restaurant 200 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 200 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/5
We rent a basement for food production, 200 m.kV. The new building, supply and exhaust venti…
Price on request
Restaurant 479 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 479 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 479 m²
Floor 2/2
We bring to your attention a catering facility located at the address: Minsk, st. Mayakovsko…
$4,915
per month
Restaurant 40 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 40 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer the premises to the address at ul. Pritetskiy, 146, located on the ground floor of …
$800
per month
Restaurant 72 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 72 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/25
Retail space of 72.2 m2 with 2 entrances and stained glass windows on the ground floor of th…
Price on request
Restaurant 205 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 205 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 205 m²
Floor 1/1
For rent bar "Attic" with an area of ​​205 m2, on the street. Zybitskaya 9, in the historica…
$3,975
per month
Restaurant 608 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 608 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 608 m²
Floor 1
The multifunctional premium premises are rented out! Total area: 608 m2 Address: Prospek…
Price on request
Restaurant 342 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 342 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 342 m²
Floor 2/12
Your attention is offered to rent a room of 341.5 m2 at the address: Minsk, Winners Avenue, …
$4,664
per month
Restaurant 300 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 300 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
We offer rent a spacious room with an area of ​​300 m2 on the second floor of a modern build…
$4,500
per month
Restaurant 73 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 73 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/18
The room is rented at the address Igumensky tract, 16! Are you looking for the perfect place…
$551
per month
Restaurant 252 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 252 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 252 m²
Floor 1/2
The premises with a total area of ​​202 m2 are located in the building of the sports and fit…
Price on request
Restaurant 217 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 217 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 217 m²
Floor 1/3
We offer for rent a shopping facility with an area of 217 m2. Located in the city center nea…
$3,465
per month
Restaurant 131 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 131 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 131 m²
Floor 1
Rent a room under the catering for pr. Winners 63B. 35-40 EUR/m2c VAT, 131.3 m2. 30 kW, all …
Price on request
Restaurant 200 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 200 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/5
We rent a basement for food production, 200 m.kV. The new building, supply and exhaust venti…
Price on request
Restaurant 102 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 102 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 102 m²
Floor 1
A 100 m2 cafe is for rent within walking distance from the metro.Looking for the perfect loc…
$1,528
per month
Restaurant 479 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 479 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 479 m²
Number of floors 2
We bring to your attention a public catering room located at: Minsk, st. Mayakovsky, 146. …
$5,141
per month
Restaurant 150 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 150 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/17
We offer for rent retail space at the address: Igumensky Trakt, 13. Loshitsa District Total …
Price on request
Restaurant 331 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 331 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 331 m²
Floor 1/5
The premises are located in the basement of the new administrative building, with windows at…
Price on request
Restaurant 93 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 93 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/19
A two-level space in the new residential complex "Kvartal na Grushevke" is for rent. Conveni…
Price on request
Restaurant 45 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 45 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/25
A room of 44.6 sq.m. In a modern densely populated area on the street. Literary 22, a succes…
$794
per month
Restaurant 377 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 377 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 377 m²
Floor 1/2
A two-story building is for rent (one floor can be rented) with an area of ​​857.6 m2. Purpo…
$4,979
per month
Restaurant 119 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 119 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 17
Rent of a retail premises 119.1 m2 in the city of Minsk, Prospect Dzerzhinsky, 21. The ro…
$2,025
per month
Restaurant 472 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 472 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 472 m²
Floor 1/2
We present a unique commercial location in the heart of the city! A separate building wi…
$10,762
per month
Restaurant 40 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 40 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Have you ever dreamed of opening your own café, bar, coffee shop or restaurant in an ideal l…
Price on request
Restaurant 548 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 548 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 548 m²
Floor 2/2
For rent, exclusive trading room, on the street. Nemiga 12a, with an area of 547.9m2, locate…
Price on request
Restaurant 77 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 77 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/7
Renting premises for a cafe, bar or restaurant in the modern new multifunctional BC on the P…
$3,400
per month
Restaurant 155 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 155 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 11
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/4
For rent a retail space of 166.4 sq. m., located at the address: Minsk, Bogdanovicha St. 27T…
Price on request
Restaurant 252 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 252 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 252 m²
Floor 1/2
The premises with a total area of ​​202 m2 are located in the building of the sports and fit…
Price on request
Restaurant 78 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 78 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer rental premises for various fields of activity. A separate building with its own te…
Price on request
Restaurant 656 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 656 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 656 m²
Floor 1/2
premium commercial proposal in the heart of Minsk! Rent a modern 2-storey room with a tota…
Price on request
Restaurant 197 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 197 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 197 m²
Floor 1/12
The premises of 197 sq.m. On the 1st floor in the BC "Domashevsky". - three separate entran…
$2,921
per month
