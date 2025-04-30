Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of industrial premises in Minsk, Belarus

9 properties total found
Manufacture 286 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture 286 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 286 m²
Floor 1/4
Production rooms with a total area of ​​285.5 m2 are rented on the 1st floor of a four-story…
Price on request
Manufacture 170 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture 170 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/3
Office for rent in an administrative building at Orlovskaya 58. Good repair. There is a smal…
$1,298
per month
Manufacture 1 175 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture 1 175 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 1 175 m²
Floor 1/3
The commercial premises are located on the 1st floor of the administrative building in the v…
Price on request
Manufacture 200 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture 200 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/5
The basement for food production is leased, 200 sq.m.  there is a new building, supply and …
Price on request
Manufacture 472 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture 472 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 472 m²
Floor 1/2
We present a unique commercial location in the heart of the city! A separate building wi…
$10,762
per month
Manufacture 78 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture 78 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer rental premises for various fields of activity. A separate building with its own te…
Price on request
Manufacture 98 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture 98 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 3/5
free areas are located on the 3rd and 4th floors of the administrative building and are suit…
Price on request
Manufacture 310 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture 310 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 310 m²
Floor 4/4
It is offered a production premises located on the 4th floor of an administrative building o…
Price on request
Manufacture 300 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture 300 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 300 m²
Floor 2/3
Production and Square premises are located in the industrial complex at the address of the 7…
Price on request
