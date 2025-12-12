  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Mogilev region, Belarus

Mahilyow
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Apartment building ENERGOSBEREGAYuSchIY PO B-RU NEPOKORENNYH 69
Apartment building ENERGOSBEREGAYuSchIY PO B-RU NEPOKORENNYH 69
Apartment building ENERGOSBEREGAYuSchIY PO B-RU NEPOKORENNYH 69
Apartment building ENERGOSBEREGAYuSchIY PO B-RU NEPOKORENNYH 69
Mahilyow, Belarus
from
$13,733
The year of construction 2023
Planned deadline: Q3 2023 Free layout, energy-saving home, step-by-step accessibility of shops, schools, kindergartens.   Cost m2: 1 km on the ground floor without finishing - 1.800 rubles. for m2 1 km on the ground floor with construction finishes - 2000 rubles. for m2 …
Developer
YurStroyMash
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go