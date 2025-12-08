  1. Realting.com
  Belarus
  Brest Region
  Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Brest Region, Belarus

Brest
1
Residential complex Полесский
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
from
$46,441
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 18
Area 50–86 m²
3 real estate properties
Buy a dream apartment in the center of Brest. The new residential complex "Polessky" is a group of 18-story monolithic houses for 102 apartments and 9-storey brick for 90 apartments. A school and a kindergarten are within walking distance, in which you do not have to stand in line for childr…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
50.0 – 60.0
45,534 – 54,639
Apartment 2 rooms
86.0
78,148
Developer
Polesezhilstroy
