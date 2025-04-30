Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages with garden for sale in Minsk, Belarus

7 properties total found
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 603 m²
For sale two-apartment blocked cottage on Sobinov street. Private property in the center of …
$495,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 149 m²
For sale cottage at the address of Minsk, Mr. Zatseni, Yantarnaya str. The cottage was built…
$279,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 247 m²
A cottage for sale for two separate apartments in Minsk. Ul. Bretskaya, 63. Full reconstruct…
$296,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 228 m²
For sale cottage 5 km from Moscow and 15 minutes from the city center!Logoi direction, D. Bo…
$1,45M
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 130 m²
For sale 3-level house in Minsk microdistrict Sokol. 20 km from Moscow on the Mogilev highwa…
$164,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 380 m²
For sale 4-level cottage with furniture, built in 1999, fully ready for living. The house is…
$360,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 269 m²
For sale a modern cottage at the address: Minsk, Star str. (mkr-n Sokol), Mogilev direction,…
$210,000
Properties features in Minsk, Belarus

