  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garage

Cottages with garage for sale in Minsk, Belarus

11 properties total found
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 281 m²
Modern residential house on an individual project near the Sevostopol Park on the street. Sp…
$360,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 448 m²
3-storey house with luxurious renovation! ❤️ We have a unique offer for you - a three-storey…
$260,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 603 m²
For sale two-apartment blocked cottage on Sobinov street. Private property in the center of …
$495,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 607 m²
The layout of the house is as thought out as possible:On the first floor of this house there…
$1,35M
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 720 m²
For sale elite cottage premium class in the cottage village "Vesninka Minsk" on the shore of…
$2,00M
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 589 m²
Agency number 1373/1 of 2024-10-09
$1,13M
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 469 m²
Sale of an elite 4-level cottage in an ecologically clean area of Minsk with a convenient ex…
$495,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 459 m²
Spacious cottage (467 sq.m.) in four levels near the green zone of the Tsnyan Reservoir.Unde…
$215,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 341 m²
Spacious house almost in the heart of Minsk ❤️ Do you like the city rhythm and at the same t…
$299,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 130 m²
For sale 3-level house in Minsk microdistrict Sokol. 20 km from Moscow on the Mogilev highwa…
$164,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 380 m²
For sale 4-level cottage with furniture, built in 1999, fully ready for living. The house is…
$360,000
