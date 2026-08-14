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Lakefront Apartments for sale in Minsk, Belarus

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penthouses
9
1 BHK
53
2 BHK
82
3 BHK
55
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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 bedroom apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 8/8
River viewTerrace overlooking the river and marriot residenceExclusive finish on the design …
$450,000
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Properties features in Minsk, Belarus

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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