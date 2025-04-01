Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 36 m²
It's time to buy a cottage on the shore of Vilia ❤️ Do you want to become the owner of a coz…
$16,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 170 m²
❤️For sale cottage in 55 km. from MKAD in Molodechensk direction ‼️The cottage is in CT Meat…
$25,000
