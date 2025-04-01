Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Miasocki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 170 m²
❤️For sale cottage in 55 km. from MKAD in Molodechensk direction ‼️The cottage is in CT Meat…
$25,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes