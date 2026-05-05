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Residential properties with garden for sale in Maladzyechna, Belarus

;
apartments
36
houses
14
3 properties total found
in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Half the house in Molodechno near the Old Square ❤️For sale half of a cozy house on 13 acres…
$32,000
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Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
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House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 132 m²
Large two-level house in Molodechno Consider the option of exchanging for an apartment in Mo…
$105,000
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Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Cottage in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Cottage
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 300 m²
$135,000
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AdriastarAdriastar
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Properties features in Maladzyechna, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
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