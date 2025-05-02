Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Annopal, Belarus
House
Annopal, Belarus
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale. All those characteristics...Beautiful, cozy, spacious and at the same time c…
$245,000
6 bedroom house in Annopal, Belarus
6 bedroom house
Annopal, Belarus
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 444 m²
Number of floors 2
You will find a large comfortable house in two floors with a very pleasant cost for such a m…
$125,000
Properties features in Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus

