Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Krupicki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
House in Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 230 m²
We bring to your attention a spacious and bright residential building in the village of Dubi…
$99,900
Leave a request
House in Krupica, Belarus
House
Krupica, Belarus
Area 270 m²
The place is perfect for those who want a private house near Minsk, as well as an organized …
$199,000
Leave a request
House in Annopal, Belarus
House
Annopal, Belarus
Area 444 m²
You will find a large convenient house in two floors with a very pleasant cost for such a me…
$125,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 122 m²
Brick house with repairs in the d. circle! ❤️ One-storey house (with the possibility of equi…
$89,490
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
6 bedroom house in Annopal, Belarus
6 bedroom house
Annopal, Belarus
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 444 m²
Number of floors 2
You will find a large comfortable house in two floors with a very pleasant cost for such a m…
$125,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go