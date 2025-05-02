Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus

7 properties total found
House in Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 230 m²
We bring to your attention a spacious and bright residential building in the village of Dubi…
$99,900
House in Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 44 m²
A house for sale in the village of Annopol. Excellent transport links with Minsk. From the …
$39,000
House in Krupica, Belarus
House
Krupica, Belarus
Area 270 m²
The place is perfect for those who want a private house near Minsk, as well as an organized …
$199,000
House in Annopal, Belarus
House
Annopal, Belarus
Area 444 m²
You will find a large convenient house in two floors with a very pleasant cost for such a me…
$125,000
House in Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
Sale of a house in a village with a plot of 25 acres. Communications are carried out in the …
$39,900
Cottage in Krupica, Belarus
Cottage
Krupica, Belarus
Area 280 m²
Cottage for sale in ag. A grain 17 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Slutsk direction. Abo…
$320,000
House in Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 2
A good house is sold in the village of Blueberries. Minsk district, 19 km from the Moscow Ri…
$55,000
