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Residential properties with garden for sale in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

;
houses
27
5 properties total found
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
The cottage is 40 km from MKAD. Garden Association Green Hills-2, Molodechensk direction. …
$10,900
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House in Krasnaje, Belarus
House
Krasnaje, Belarus
Area 79 m²
A reliable home for life and recreation ❤️ Spacious and reliable house for comfortable livin…
$49,900
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House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Dacha in CT "Medtechnician" - your personal corner of nature❤️Molodechno district | two-stor…
$16,671
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TekceTekce
in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Excellent half house 80 sq.m. with a separate garage and bath. ❤️This house is a wonderful o…
$33,900
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House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Excellent strong house of timber, Molodechnen direction, Railway station of trains Olekhnovi…
$10,900
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Properties features in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
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