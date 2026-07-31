Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Krasnienski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Garage

Residential properties with garage for sale in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

;
houses
27
4 properties total found
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 37 m²
The ideal option for those who are looking for not just a cottage, but a place of power for …
$10,900
Leave a request
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 27 m²
The cottage is 50 km from MKAD. Garden Association Monolith-92, Molodechensk direction. To…
$7,500
Leave a request
in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Excellent half house 80 sq.m. with a separate garage and bath. ❤️This house is a wonderful o…
$33,900
Leave a request
OkeaskOkeask
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Excellent strong house of timber, Molodechnen direction, Railway station of trains Olekhnovi…
$10,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go