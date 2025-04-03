Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kletsk District, Belarus

apartments
3
houses
3
6 properties total found
3 room apartment in Morac, Belarus
3 room apartment
Morac, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 3-room apartment in the best agro-town of Kletsky district with developed infrastru…
$11,000
House in Siniauka, Belarus
House
Siniauka, Belarus
Area 77 m²
One-storey house for sale, fully suitable for living. Smooth and well-groomed area, a fence …
$20,500
4 room apartment in Zaastraviecca, Belarus
4 room apartment
Zaastraviecca, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment with a plot in ag. Zaostrovege ❤️ Ready four-room apartment in the Kletsk…
$7,000
House in Zaastraviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zaastraviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 87 m²
For sale a wooden house, sheathed with siding, in the village of Ostrovitsy Kletsk district.…
$14,900
House in Kletsk, Belarus
House
Kletsk, Belarus
Area 103 m²
A house with a spacious plot in the very center of Kletsk. A cozy place to live and relax. …
$16,000
3 room apartment in Kletsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kletsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartment for sale with excellent parameters in Kletsk, on Sovetskaya Street, 75. Minsk regi…
$34,700
