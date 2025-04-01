Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kletsk District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Kletsk District, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Siniauka, Belarus
House
Siniauka, Belarus
Area 77 m²
$20,500
Leave a request
House in Kletsk, Belarus
House
Kletsk, Belarus
Area 103 m²
$16,000
Leave a request
House in Zaastraviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zaastraviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 87 m²
$14,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kletsk District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes